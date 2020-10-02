US President Donald Trump has become Corona positive and his wife Melania Trump has also become infected. This news is very shocking. Anyway, America is at the forefront of corona infection at this time and the situation in this country has become very terrible.

US President Donald Trump himself gave this information via tweet and said that he and his wife Melania Trump have become victims of Corona infection. His corona virus test result has come back positive.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday morning that both of us are starting our quarantine period and recovery process immediately and will get out of this crisis period together.

Donald Trump’s personal advisor in the White House, Hope Hicks, was also a victim of the Corona infection and President Trump had tweeted that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had also informed of his personal advisor after being coronated. Got corona tested