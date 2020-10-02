Highlights: US President Donald Trump was shocked

US President Donald Trump has been found to be Corona positive. The test of his wife Melania Trump has also come positive. Both are now quarantined. The President’s advisor Hope Hicks accompanied her from Air Force One to the first presidential debates in Cleveland and was later found to be Corona positive. Significantly, Trump a few days ago mocked his rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask.

Trump had reported that Hicks was positive and said that he and First Lady Melania had undergone a corona test. Trump was quarantined only after Hicks was found positive and his test results were awaited. Trump later said on Twitter, “Today, I and the ferocious lady Kovid have been found to be -19 positive.” We are starting our quarantine and recovery process. We will win together. ‘

Earlier Trump tweeted, “Hope Hicks, who was working so hard without a break, has been found to be Corona positive.” It is very bad. The First Lady and I are awaiting the results of our test. Meanwhile, we have started the quarantine.

Trump, who faced criticism for Corona, told Fox News in an interview, “She turned out positive. He is hardworking. She wears a lot of masks but turned positive. ‘ At the same time, the White House issued a statement that the President takes the health and safety of himself and the people working in his support and the people of America very seriously. During a presidential debate a few days ago, Trump made fun of Biden for wearing a masque.