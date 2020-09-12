Highlights: US President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace to West Asia are paying off

After the UAE, Bahrain has also agreed to recognize Israel.

Donald Trump announced that he spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel and the Shah of Bahrain

Riyadh

US President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace to West Asia are paying off. After the UAE, Bahrain has also agreed to recognize Israel and normalize relations. Trump announced on Friday that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Al Khalifa. After this conversation, the three leaders have issued a 6-paragraph joint statement in which the deal was announced.

After the Bahrain-Israel deal, the US President tweeted, “Today another historic success.” The deal between the two countries was announced on the completion of 19 years of the terrorist attack on America on September 11. Trump is going to organize a ceremony after a week at the White House on the deal between the UAE and Israel. Bahrain’s foreign minister will also be present at this historic ceremony.

Israel-UAE ‘friends’ answer to Iran-China deal, good news for India: experts

Donald Trump expected to lead in US election

According to analysts, Trump has got another political victory just before the US Presidential election to bring pro-Israel Christians to his court. Just last week, Trump announced Kosovo’s recognition of Israel and its consent to move the Embassy from Serbia to Telaviv to Jerusalem. Trump, Netanyahu and King Hamad said, “This is a historic breakthrough that will promote peace in West Asia.”

The three leaders said, ‘Direct dialogue between two multidimensional societies and economies and promoting relations will bring positive changes in West Asia. This will increase stability, security and prosperity in the area. Explain that the Bahrain-Israel deal, like the UAE, will promote diplomatic, security, commercial and other relations between the two countries.

Bahrain is the fourth Arab country to recognize Israel

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have already allowed Israeli passenger aircraft to use their airspace. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner played a key role in the deal. He said, “The countries of West Asia are responding positively to the UAE-Israel deal very fast. I hope this will continue in the future. The deal has once again given a severe blow to Palestine, who has been opposing the restoration of relations with Israel. However, the Israel-Bahrain deal calls for a just solution to the issue of Palestine.



After this deal, Bahrain has become the fourth Arab country to have recognized Israel. Earlier, Egypt, Jordan and the UAE recognized Israel. Right now Saudi Arabia is avoiding improving relations with Israel altogether. Bahrain, like the UAE, has never fought a war against Israel. However, Bahrain has ended its diplomatic relationship with Israel since it took over Palestinian territory in 1967.

Bahrain threatens Iranian attack

Spread over just 760 square kilometers, Bahrain is afraid of Iranian attack. For this reason, he has given permission to the American and British military bases. The reason for the tension with Iran is that the population here is mostly Shia but Sunni Al Khalifa has been the ruler of the family since 1783. Iran once attempted to seize Bahrain but did not succeed. Bahraini rulers have accused Iran of arming militants. Bahrain is believed to have joined hands with Israel to deal with the common enemy Iran.