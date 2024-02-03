US President Biden: “We must not lose this election campaign”

US-President Joe Biden sees the upcoming election in the USA as a vote on the fate of the country. During a visit to his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, the Democrat said to his team: “There's a lot at stake, folks. We have an enormous obligation.” The 81-year-old warned that it was more of “a mission.” “We must, we must, we must not lose this election campaign – for the good of the country. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart.” It’s not about him, it’s about the future of the country.

Biden wants to run for another term in the presidential election on November 5th. Anyone who wants to become a presidential candidate in the USA must first prevail in internal party primaries. This also applies to Biden. However, the incumbent has no serious competition in the internal party primary election campaign.

Of the Republican presidential candidates, only former US President Donald Trump and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are still in the race. In national polls, Trump has a huge lead over Haley. The former US President also clearly won the first two primaries in the states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley is therefore given little chance of ultimately prevailing against Trump. Everything currently points to a new edition of the election campaign between Biden and Trump. Biden's campaign managers had already said days ago that they were fully prepared for Trump to become the Republican presidential candidate. The candidates are officially chosen at party conferences in the summer.