In the midst of an already grueling US election campaign, President Joe Biden has tested positive for Corona. © Susan Walsh/AP

As if the election year in the USA wasn’t stressful enough, 81-year-old President Joe Biden now has to end a visit to Nevada early – because of Corona.

Washington/Las Vegas – US President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has been vaccinated and has mild symptoms, the White House announced. The 81-year-old, who is in the middle of the election campaign, reportedly tested positive after an event in Las Vegas. He will now retreat to his private home in Rehoboth, Delaware, and isolate himself there. However, he will be able to fully carry out all of his duties from there. Biden presented himself with respiratory problems, a runny nose and cough, his doctor said. Confirmation of the test result by a PCR test is still pending. The president has received his first dose of the Covid drug Paxlovid.

Biden tested positive two years ago

Biden last tested positive for the virus in the summer two years ago. He was also treated with the drug Paxlovid at the time and tested positive for the coronavirus again just a few days after the end of his corona isolation. This was a “relapse” that occurs in rare cases in patients treated with Paxlovid, it was said at the time. According to the White House, Biden had a mild course of the disease at the time.

Biden is in the risk group because of his advanced age. Biden’s health is a constant subject of discussion, especially with a view to the presidential election in November. Biden wants to be confirmed in office after the election in November. However, the Democrat is currently fighting on all fronts to save his presidential candidacy. dpa