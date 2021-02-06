Joe Biden presents his foreign policy goals in Washington. The US President addressed Russia and China with a clear message: “The days of cuddling are over.”

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the USA on January 20, 2021.

The 78-year-old loses no time and has now presented his foreign policy.

Chancellor Merkel praised Biden for his goals – also towards China and Russia.

Update from February 5, 7:02 p.m .: There were words of praise for the US President from Angela Merkel. The Chancellor praised the speech of the new American head of state on Friday: “Yesterday it was very good news that America is simply returning diplomatically and making a powerful appearance. That benefits everyone, I am deeply convinced of that. “

At the same time, Merkel promised Donald Trump’s successor to support a summit of democratic states. Biden had already announced such a meeting during the election campaign. The Chancellor stressed that she wanted to talk to the US government about Russia and China policy first.

Shortly after Biden took office, there was a telephone exchange between the US President and the Chancellor. Even then, Merkel promised her support.

New US President wastes no time: Joe Biden makes a clear message to Putin on the phone – “America is back”

First report from February 5th, 5.46pm: Washington – Don’t waste time. This is how you could sum up the first days of Joe Biden’s office in a nutshell. The new US president has now made his first statement on his foreign policy goals. In his keynote address on Thursday (February 4), Biden made it clear that he wanted to work much more closely with the United States’ international allies than his predecessor did. “America is back. Diplomacy is back, “declared the US President in Washington:” We will rebuild our alliances. “

This structure is also urgently needed. Predecessor Donald Trump had messed with numerous allies during his four-year term in office. Including Germany. After “years of neglect” – as Joe Biden calls it – he wants to revive relationships with partners in Asia and with many NATO countries. He has already spoken to various partners over the phone. So also with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

US President Biden with a clear message to China and Russia: “America is back”

By contrast, the relationship with China and Russia is likely to change. The 78-year-old wants to oppose authoritarian states much more decisively than his predecessor did. Ex-President Trump was considered an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden naturally wants to cooperate diplomatically with rivals if this is in the interests of his own security. To this end, he agreed to the extension of the “New Start” nuclear disarmament treaty with Russia, but “at the same time I made it clear to President Putin that – unlike my predecessor – the days are over when the US, in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, the interference in our election, cyber attacks and the poisoning of our own citizens, ”Biden made his point of view clear.

Clear announcement from US President Joe Biden to Russia and China: “The days of cuddling are over” © Evan Vucci / dpa / AP / picture alliance

The US president told his Russian counterpart this in a phone call last week. A reaction from Russia was not long in coming. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov was irritated on Friday (February 5) by the US president’s “very aggressive rhetoric”. “That is a very aggressive and not constructive rhetoric. We have already said that we will not respond to such condescending remarks, ”the Putin spokesman was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

Joe Biden presents foreign policy roadmap – no kissing Russia and China

In his speech, however, Biden did not just leave it with words, but already announced concrete deeds. The plan initiated by Trump to withdraw 12,000 American soldiers from Germany will be stopped for the time being. Rather, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin should undertake a comprehensive investigation into the global US troop presence. There will be no decision on this by the middle of the year, according to a spokesman for the US Secretary of Defense. In addition, Biden announced a change of strategy in the Yemen conflict and the more generous admission of refugees by the USA.

Biden couldn’t stifle a swipe for ex-President Trump either. With his foreign policy, he wanted to “regain the habit of working together and rebuild the muscles of democratic alliances that have withered through years of neglect and, I would say, abuse.” The direction of the new US president in the field of foreign policy showed once more on: Biden has no time to waste.

