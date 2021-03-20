A “misstep” is just uncomfortable for Joe Biden. He fell in front of the camera. His opponents cannibalized the incident.

US President Joe Biden has to be swiped at his age on a regular basis.

Now he stumbled into the presidential plane “Air Force One” on the way.

Donald Trump Junior immediately seized the “opportunity” and did not leave the incident uncommented.

Washington – Is it simply a human mishap – or is it already a “PR disaster”, as some claim? US President Joe Biden stumbled on his way into the presidential plane “Air Force One”. The 78-year-old first quickly climbed the gangway in Washington on Friday, but stepped next to a step about halfway.

As a result, he stumbled two more times and finally landed on his left knee, holding onto the railing with his right hand. Biden got up again, straightened his pants, and continued on his way to the aircraft door without further incident. Once at the top, the US President turned around and saluted the soldier in front of the plane before boarding the plane.

Biden fall causes a stir: “He’s just great”

When asked about the mishap, Biden’s vice-spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said: “He’s fine. He’s just doing great. ”The US President was on his way to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet representatives of Asian communities after the gun attack on several massage parlors that killed eight people.

According to information from Guardian Another White House spokesman blamed the windy weather for the fall. The British newspaper recalled that Biden only injured his leg shortly after he was elected. While playing with his German Shepherd, he sprained his right ankle and suffered small stress fractures in his foot. Biden had to wear a boot-like orthopedic support shoe for a while.

In addition, he accidentally called his vicin Kamala Harris “President Harris” just this week. “Conservatives take that as evidence of age-related decline,” warns the Guardian.

Donald Trump Jr. picks up on Biden’s fall: “It wasn’t the wind, people”

In any case, Biden didn’t have to wait long for malice after his fall. Donald Trump Junior, son of ex-US President Donald Trump and unlike his father not blocked on Twitter, posted a fun video in which you can see his father hitting a golf ball, which then hits Biden in the head and knocks him out . “It wasn’t the wind, folks,” tweeted Donald Trump Junior.

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe – Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

However, Biden is not alone. Ex-Vice President Mike Pence also stumbled when entering Air Force One (June 2020). And in the same month, then-President Donald Trump had obvious difficulties staying on a ramp in West Point. Biden had turned 78 in November. No US president was as old as he was when he took office. (frs with material from AFP)