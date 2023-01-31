Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Vincent Bussow

Split

Poland comments on delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden also takes a specific position on this topic. The news ticker.

After Leopard promise: Poland also to supply combat aircraft for use against Russia ready

Poland also to supply combat aircraft for use against Russia ready tank delivery: Britain says delivery of 14 main battle tanks to the Ukraine to

Britain says delivery of 14 main battle tanks to the Ukraine to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks his country’s allies Ukraine conflict for the delivery of combat aircraft.

Update from Tuesday, January 31, 5:00 a.m.: The US will not supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, according to President Joe Biden. When asked by a reporter whether the “US would make F-16s available to Ukraine,” Biden replied “no” in Washington on Monday (January 30 local time). So far, it has been said that the US government has not ruled out any particular weapon system and is aligning support with what Ukraine needs. It will be “discussed very carefully”, it said recently from Washington.

With the approval of the NATO states, Poland would be ready to deliver F-16 fighter jets. (Archive photo) © Radoslaw Jozwiak/AFP

Weapons and ammunition for Ukraine: Poland probably ready to deliver fighter jets

+++ 9.55 p.m.: To support Ukraine’s defense against Russia, Poland would be willing to supply several F-16 fighter jets under certain circumstances. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, on Monday via the Telegram news platform. However, Polish President Mateusz Morawiecki emphasized to the press that such a delivery could only take place in consultation with the NATO partners. This is reported by the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Independent.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Tank deliveries to Ukraine: Great Britain and Norway give details

+++ 8.05 p.m.: In order to support the Ukrainian counter-offensive against the Russian attacks, Norway wants to hand over part of its 36 Leopard 2 tanks produced in Germany to Ukraine “as soon as possible”. The country’s Defense Minister, Björn Arild Gram, announced this to the AFP news agency on Monday. However, the Norwegian did not commit to a specific date for which the delivery of the modern tanks is planned.

Great Britain becomes clearer. The 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks that the country has pledged to Ukraine should reach the country “this summer”, the British defense secretary said loudly on Monday CNN.

Arms and tank deliveries to Ukraine: France and Australia announce cooperation

+++ 6.55 p.m.: France and Australia have agreed to work together to support Ukraine with the supply of ammunition. The British reports Guardians. The plan is to produce “several thousand” 155mm projectiles, which are to be delivered to Ukraine in the first quarter of the year.

The cooperation was announced after a meeting between French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles. According to current plans, Australia will supply France with the propellant, while the French armaments company Nexter will produce the projectiles. According to Marles, the cooperation is also a “statement on how important Australia and France assess the support of Ukraine in the current conflict”.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Stoltenberg calls on South Korea to change course

+++ 3.45 p.m.: With a view to protecting “global security”, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, during a visit to Seoul, also called on South Korea to support Ukraine with arms deliveries. Although Japan and South Korea are already providing “important economic support for Ukraine” by providing the country with humanitarian aid, Stoltenberg emphasized, there is still an “urgent need for more ammunition” and more weapons.

That is why Stoltenberg called on the South Korean government to reconsider its ban on the supply of arms to conflict zones, as other countries had already done against the background of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Stoltenberg argued that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is currently buying weapons from countries like North Korea and is preparing for an intensification of the war. However, it is extremely important that Putin does not win this war. Otherwise, the message to authoritarian leaders in Beijing, too, would be “that you can get what you want through the use of force,” emphasized the NATO Secretary General.

Update from Monday, January 30, 1:20 p.m.: Poland wants to significantly increase its defense spending in view of the Ukraine war. This was announced by Prime Minister Morawiecki on Monday. In an “unprecedented” step, Warsaw will spend four percent of gross domestic product “on the Polish army” this year. The war in Ukraine is making Poland’s arms advance “even faster,” he said. According to NATO data, Poland spent more than 2.4 percent of its GDP on defense last year. The country was thus in third place within the alliance. As Ukraine’s direct neighbor, Poland has repeatedly advocated the delivery of heavy weapons to the country at war.

German fighter jets for Ukraine? Scholz reacts annoyed to Selenskyj

First report from Monday, January 30, 10:54 a.m.: Berlin/Kyiv – It was the same video speech in which Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the West for the decision to supply main battle tanks and immediately asked for long-range missiles and fighter jets. The debate in Germany also immediately developed in this direction, with Olaf Scholz (SPD) now found clear words. Meanwhile, support for arms deliveries to Ukraine is falling among the population.

Scholz has so far ruled out the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against Russia. “I made it clear very early on that it’s not about combat aircraft and I’m doing the same here,” said the Chancellor during a government survey on Wednesday (January 25). Also Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (CDU) and the chairwoman of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), one of the strongest advocates in the battle tank debate, rejected fighter jet deliveries.

Weapons in the Ukraine war: Scholz criticizes the debate about fighter jets

Nevertheless, there are also people in Germany who are less opposed to the delivery of fighter jets and long-range missiles. The CDU foreign policy expert Jürgen Hardt warned the federal government in an interview with the newspapers Funk media group against drawing red lines on the supply of arms to Ukraine. However, clear words came from the head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen. “I believe that the supply of fighter jets is adequate to better protect Ukraine from Russian attacks,” he said on Sunday Europe Magazine the ARD.

Scholz responded with criticism to such demands in the weapons debate. The chancellor accused the people behind it of “domestic political motives” and spoke of an “outbidding competition”. Calls for heavier arms deliveries are also finding less and less support among the German population. 48 percent of respondents to a study by the market and opinion institute Ipsos stated that they were against the provision of weapons for the Ukrainian military. In April 2022 it was still 55 percent. (Talk to agencies)