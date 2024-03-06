Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Trump is clearly ahead of US President Biden in the polls. He is probably planning a new campaign strategy – and wants to publicly upset Trump.

Washington DC – The incumbent US President Joe Biden fights against in the election campaign Donald Trump now with harder bandages. Instead of dealing with Trump prudently as before, he is now relying on provocations in the race for the presidency in 2024, reported Fox News. With the so-called “Trigger Trump” approach, Biden is trying to upset the ex-president. A Biden adviser told Axionthat Trump could “go crazy in public.”

Biden told friends that he thought Trump was intellectually and emotionally unstable. His hope was to make him stumble through taunts and direct attacks, he reported Axion. His verbal battle against Trump may have already begun: In a speech in Valley Forge on the third anniversary of the storming of the US Capitol in Washington, to which Trump had incited his supporters, Biden almost insultingly attacked Trump. “He thinks it’s funny. He laughed about it,” Biden said of Trump’s response to the Capitol storm. “What a sick…” he started a sentence, but didn’t finish it.

Does Biden want to dispel doubts about his age with an aggressive campaign against Trump?

Some in the Democratic Party would like to see a tougher campaign from Biden. Axion is reminiscent of a vice-presidential debate in 2012, in which Biden “tore to pieces” his Republican opponent Paul Ryan. A welcome side effect of such an approach is that Biden can dispel doubts about his suitability as president due to his old age. Trump regularly uses his opponent's advanced age to prove his unfitness for the presidency.

Joe Biden (l.) probably wants to rely on confrontation instead of facts in the election campaign against Donald Trump. © ZUMA Wire/Imago/Chris Carlson/AP/dpa/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

But it's not just Trump who is critical of the president's old age. As the daily News reported, the electorate also doubts Biden's constitution. “I think he’s too old,” said a 22-year-old passerby who voted for Biden in 2020, for example. Instead of an 81-year-old, the student would prefer a younger president. According to election researchers, Trump appears significantly more agile than Biden, despite a small age difference of four years. This could also be due to Trump's public appearance. Does Biden want to compensate for this disadvantage with his new, aggressive course?

Less content, more election campaign – Biden takes on Trump

That Trump for the republican into the presidential race USA goes, is above all according to his Triumph on Super Tuesday almost solid. Biden must therefore prepare for a difficult exchange of blows in the election campaign. Biden, who actually focuses on his achievements as president when giving speeches, will probably focus his election campaign more on his anti-Trump stance, he said Axion. Also because surveys show that reduced unemployment figures and economic issues receive little attention among voters.

According to current polls, Biden is well behind his challenger Trump. Surveys of the new York Times and CBS News see Trump between four and five percentage points ahead of the incumbent president. Before the upcoming ones US elections In November, Biden achieved his worst poll results ever. It remains to be seen whether he can turn things around with his new tactics. But it is still unclear whether Biden will show his new fighting spirit at the upcoming “State of the Union” address on March 7th – and whether Trump will be unsettled by the attacks against him. (nhi)