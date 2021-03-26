American leader Joe Biden intends to participate in the US presidential race in 2024. He stated this at a press conference on Thursday, March 25.

At the same time, the 78-year-old owner of the White House noted that he could not “plan with confidence in advance for a period of four or three and a half years,” reports “Gazeta.Ru”…

When asked if he expects to run alongside Kamala Harris as a vice-presidential candidate, Biden said he fully expects “it will be so.”

The US President was asked if he expects that in the next elections his opponent will again be the American ex-leader Donald Trump.

“Enough, I don’t even think about it. I have no idea, I have no idea even if there will be another GOP. And you?” – answered Biden.

Earlier it became known that Biden forgot about the press conference scheduled for March 25. When asked by reporters about how the president is preparing for the upcoming press conference, Biden replied: “What press conference?”