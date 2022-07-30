Home page politics

US President Joe Biden tested positive again for the virus a few days after his corona infection. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Just recovered when the White House reports another corona infection of the US President.

Washington – US President Joe Biden tested positive for the virus again a few days after his corona infection. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said an antigen test was positive Saturday morning after Biden had tested negative since Tuesday night.

O’Connor explained that such a “relapse” has been observed in rare cases in patients treated with the Covid drug Paxlovid. dpa