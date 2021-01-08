Joe Biden wants to reconcile the country. It will be difficult, given that Trump harmed not only the institutions but also the Republicans.

For four years the Republican Party functioned as the stirrup holder for Trump’s autocratic claim to power. Trump was useful. Tax cuts for the rich! Three Conservative Chief Justice! Pressure on family planning and migration! No tightening of firearms controls! After eight years in the Obama presidency, conservative dreams came true.

The destruction from within of the institutions that Trump’s first chief adviser Stephen Bannon once put as a strategic goal has come true. Wherever possible, Trump overstretched his powers, pushed ahead with obviously illegal actions for as long as the courts would just allow, got rid of disruptive expert knowledge in the ministries, insulted the media as “enemies of the people” and spread tweets from conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists. For his followers, with whom he communicated closely for four years on Twitter and at never-ending major events, he was the president who kept his promise not to conform to the hated Washington establishment, but to stir up the corrupt system as an outsider.

It is only logical that sick fantasies such as the chimera spread by Qanon that Trump is fighting a Deep State whose representatives are imprisoning children and drinking their blood were so widespread that at least two Republican MPs were elected in the recent election actually believe this madness.

If the majority of the Republican Party had seriously wanted to put a stop to this deliberate devastation of the system of US democracy and the destruction of civil debate culture, its representatives should and could have intervened long ago. But they didn’t, on the contrary.

Just in time for Wednesday’s Congressional session, Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell discovered his decency. 14 days before Trump’s departure, after four years of Trump support, he is nothing more than the rat that is leaving the sinking ship. And the hypocrisy with which ministers and leading employees are morally indignant when they resign after Trump himself orchestrated the storm on the Capitol is speechless.

Nevertheless, dealing with such unprincipled, power-hungry opportunists is not that easy. Because the Republican Party is and will remain an important power factor, and it must change if Biden’s plans to overcome the division in the USA are to stand any chance. If she stopped telling her voters with lies and blocking all reasonable legislation in Congress – that would be a step forward that would justify pardoning these people for four years of Trump. De-trumpification would have to let accomplices and fellow travelers get away with it.

Only: There are currently no signs of such a real swing by the Republicans. And there are at least 74 million Americans who voted for Trump in November. They would have to be conducted consistently with other conservative discourses, reasonably committed to truth and respect, in order to find their way out of fantasy land. So far there is no one in the Republican leadership who could or would do that, but they are very afraid of losing these Trump-attached masses as voters.

The storm on the Capitol was the visible culmination of four years of Trump. Yes, that was completely predictable, and anyone who only now realizes that something is going wrong makes himself politically ridiculous. Still: Better now than never.