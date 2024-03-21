US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Thursday, March 21, where he met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss efforts to reach a truce in Gaza. This meeting took place just hours after Washington announced that it had delivered to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on an “immediate ceasefire” in the Palestinian enclave. Meanwhile, the troops of the country led by Benjamin Netanyahu continue their siege in Gazan territory, where they reported that in the last day they killed 50 alleged “armed men” of the Islamist group during their offensive against the Al-Shifa hospital.

Is the United States distancing itself from its “strong support” for Israel in the war in Gaza? After talks between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed in recent days to stop the plan for a ground incursion into Rafah, Washington presented to the UN Security Council the draft of a resolution for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

This was announced on Wednesday night. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Egypt this Thursday, March 21, to press for a new truce between the Israeli Army and Hamas.

The draft resolution calls for a halt to Israeli attacks and the release of hostages. Netanyahu's government believes that around 100 people – of the roughly 240 Hamas kidnapped in the October 7 attack that sparked the current escalation of the decades-long conflict – remain in the hands of the Islamist group.

“We have a resolution that we present right now before the United Nations Security Council that demands an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages, and we hope that countries support that,” Blinken said in an interview with Saudi Arabia's 'Al Hadath' network. It is his first stop on the sixth tour that the diplomat has undertaken in the region since the current war began, more than of five months.

File-Members of the United Nations Security Council meet to vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip, at UN headquarters in New York, on December 22, 2023. © Reuters -David Dee Delgado

Blinken added that he hopes that this new step by Washington will “a strong message, a strong signal”, to stop hostilities.

It is a significant political turn after the United States vetoed a resolution before the UN on February 20, with the support of Arab nations, that demanded an immediate ceasefire in the besieged coastal strip.

The statement was released just after Netanyahu said last Tuesday, March 19, that in a telephone conversation with Biden this week he made it “extremely clear” that a full-fledged offensive in Rafah, in the southern tip of Gaza, is “necessary” to fulfill its stated objective of “eliminating” Hamas.

But it is the town where around 1.7 million Palestinians internally displaced by the conflict take refuge, among a population of 2.3 million people, so this operation would cause a huge number of fatalities, the vast majority civiliansincluding children, as has happened in the rest of Gaza territory.

Since the Israeli Army began its retaliation operation, Biden has stressed his “firm” support for what the Netanyahu Administration considers its “legitimate right of self-defense,” but in recent months he has qualified his position and raised the tone with called to pause the attacks and allow the entry of basic elements for the survival of Gazans.

Even in his State of the Union speech on March 7, the US president demanded that the Israeli Government not use humanitarian aid as a “bargaining currency.”



US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address on the House floor of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. © AFP – Saul Loeb

The apparent change in stance comes as calls from the international community to halt hostilities grow as the humanitarian situation worsens, with outbreaks of famine, including child deaths from malnutrition and dehydration.

Biden also faces pressure in his own country, ahead of the presidential elections on November 5, in which he seeks re-election. Some voters registered as Democrats have expressed their rejection of Washington's role in Israel's war in Gaza in the primary elections.

However, in the midst of his current tour, Blinken indicated that the United States maintains its support for the Jewish-majority state and “their right to defend themselves,” but reiterated that “it is imperative” to protect Gazan civilians and provide them with humanitarian assistance. A diplomatic effort against both sides of the conflict, in which Washington mediates with Qatar and Egypt.

Blinken presses efforts in Egypt to reach a ceasefire

In Cairo, his second stop on the current tour of the highest representative of American diplomacy, he held a meeting this Thursday with President Abdelfatah al-Sisi.

Both addressed “the latest developments in joint mediation efforts with the aim of reaching a ceasefire and the exchange of detainees” in Gaza, said a statement from the Egyptian Presidency issued at the end of their meeting in Cairo.

During the meeting, the president of the country bordering southern Gaza informed Blinken of the need for “an immediate ceasefire” that would allow “urgent measures to be taken to distribute sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid” to the enclave, where almost all of the population has been displaced by the ongoing war.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt, on March 21, 2024. © Reuters/Evelyn Hockstei

During this tour, the US Secretary of State is also scheduled to address Israel. Blinken seeks to materialize his diplomatic efforts for an eventual halt of the ground incursion plan in Rafah, prior to the arrival of an Israeli delegation to Washington, early next week, as announced by the White House, to continue talks on the matter. .

Blinken was optimistic. “I think the gaps are narrowing and I think it is very possible to reach an agreement (…) The Israeli team is present and has the authority to reach an agreement,” he said Wednesday during his stop in Jeddah.

But the challenges to reaching an agreement are enormous. Hamas maintains that it will release the hostages only as part of a deal leading to an end to the war, while Israel says it would only discuss a temporary pause.

Israeli army says it killed more than 50 'Hamas members' at Al-Shifa hospital

This March 21, the military institution assured that its soldiers killed more than 50 “Hamas armed men” during their operations against the Al-Shifa hospital, in the north of the enclave, on Wednesday, March 20.

This information brings to at least 140 the death toll after the Israeli offensive against that hospital complex, which began on March 18, since on Wednesday the Army assured that its troops killed some 90 suspected Hamas militants and arrested 160. people.



Smoke rises during an Israeli raid on Al-Shifa hospital and the surrounding area, in Gaza City, in the northern enclave, on March 20, 2024. © Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alka

Israeli soldiers stormed the medical center again, where around 30,000 people were staying at the time of the recent incursion, noting that it was “a high-precision operation” against suspected Hamas militants who were hiding in the area.

However, from the first day of the new offensive, witnesses and officials from the local Ministry of Health assured that “casualties, including dead and wounded,” were recorded after the military, backed by tanks and artillery, surrounded the hospital, while Snipers targeted people inside the medical center and troops subsequently entered Al-Shifa, raided several buildings and detained dozens of people.

With Reuters, AP and EFE