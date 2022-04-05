With more sanctions on Moscow, more weapons for Ukraine and an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Russian soldiers, the United States seeks to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, US officials said on Monday.

As Russia withdraws from the outskirts of Kiev, the war is focused on regions further east, where Moscow already controls the territory and seeks to expand.

Russia is “repositioning its forces to focus its offensive operations in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

“Russia tried to subjugate all of Ukraine and failed. Now it will try to subjugate parts of the country,” Sullivan said, estimating that this new phase of the military offensive “could last for months or longer.”

But as the Russians withdraw from areas of northern Ukraine, apparently abandoning their plan to quickly topple President Volodymyr Zelensky, the discovery of a large number of bodies in the territory they controlled increases Washington’s determination to press further.

US President Joe Biden said today that he wants a “war crimes trial” after the discovery of bodies dressed as civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kiev. He also advocated passing more sanctions against Russia.

Biden said again that he considered his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal”, and added that he classified him as “brutal”. “He has to be held accountable,” he said.

Jake Sullivan, meanwhile, declared that the United States and its allies will announce new economic sanctions against Russia this week. According to the American official, possible measures “related to energy” are being studied, a very sensitive topic for Europeans, who are very dependent on Russian gas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday for a meeting of foreign ministers from NATO countries.

– Advanced Weapons –

On the ground, the United States is working to increase the volume and power of weaponry delivered to Ukrainian forces. Jake Sullivan noted that the Biden administration has already contributed $2.3 billion in weapons, and added that Washington is working with allies to provide “longer-range anti-aircraft, artillery and coastal defense systems,” apparently referring to the idea. of using weapons designed by Russia in the hands of Eastern European countries.

“The breadth and depth of efforts to acquire and transfer weapons and advanced capabilities is extraordinary and unprecedented,” the US official said.

Russia indicated days ago that it will focus on eastern Ukraine and has redoubled its efforts in that part of the territory as well as in the south.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat