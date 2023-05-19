Home page politics

Split

The administration of US President Joe Biden presents a new package of sanctions against Moscow. © Hiro Komae/AP/dpa

The West has responded to Russia’s war with unprecedented sanctions to bring Moscow to its knees economically. The G7 summit will be followed up. The Americans are now advancing.

Hiroshima – The US has announced a new package of sanctions in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. One of the plans is to cut off about 70 companies and organizations from Russia and other countries from US exports, said a high-ranking US government official shortly before the official start of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

In addition, more than 300 individuals, companies and organizations, ships and planes are to be subject to other punitive measures.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is one of the main topics at the meeting of the seven leading democracies, which officially begins this Friday. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the West had already imposed unprecedented punitive measures against Russia in recent months, including far-reaching trade restrictions. In Hiroshima, the G7 states want to discuss, among other things, how they can improve the enforcement of existing sanctions and prevent them from being circumvented

G7 partners with their own sanctions

The US official said all G7 countries are preparing new sanctions and export controls at the same time. He did not want to comment on the partners’ plans in detail. “But the United States will launch an extensive package of measures of its own.” The aim is to increase economic pressure on Russia and make it even more difficult to maintain its war machine.

The plan is to further restrict access to goods that are important on the battlefield, said the senior US government official. About 70 companies and organizations from Russia and third countries should be blacklisted to cut them off from US exports. In addition, more than 300 new sanctions are planned against companies and organizations, individuals, ships and aircraft to prevent evasion of punitive measures. It is about financial and other supporters of Russia. The sanctions hit targets in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In addition, sanctioning powers should be extended to the digital sector of the Russian economy. Concrete details on the new US sanctions package and those affected should follow.

There will be a separate declaration on Ukraine at the Hiroshima summit. It includes new commitments to close sanctions loopholes and further reduce dependence on Russian energy, the US official said. Efforts should also continue to restrict Russia’s access to the international financial system.

In addition to the USA, the G7 also includes Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Canada as well as representatives of the European Union. The deliberations of the G7 group are scheduled from Friday to Sunday. dpa