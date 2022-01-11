The main negotiator of U.S about the crisis on the border between Ukraine Y Russia, Wendy Sherman, introduced Tuesday to the NATO details of his talks with his Russian counterpart, while the Kiev government called for an international summit.

Sherman, the US Undersecretary of State, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov held a seven-hour conversation in Geneva on Monday to try to defuse tension on the Ukraine-Russia border.

This Tuesday, Sherman arrived in Brussels to talk with NATO allies. The trans-Atlantic military alliance is preparing to participate in a meeting of the NATO-Russia council in Brussels on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the parties will travel to Vienna, where they will join a meeting of the permanent council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Sherman and Riabkov’s meeting in Geneva was an attempt to reduce tensions on the border. This Tuesday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, suggested the convening of a summit to address the issue, with the participation of France and Germany.

Sherman meets with Stoltenberg to report details

Meanwhile, Sherman met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ambassadors to the alliance to present details of the talks.

At that meeting, the US official reviewed the content of the dialogue with Riabkov to Stoltenberg.

In a message on Twitter, Sherman said that “the United States is committed to working together with our allies and partners to urge de-escalation and respond to the security crisis caused by Russia.”

In another tweet, Sherman assured the Kiev government that the allies “will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva on Monday, Russians and Americans agreed to hold talks, although there were no concrete signs of progress.

On Wednesday it will be the ambassadors of the 30 NATO countries who will meet with Russian representatives at the headquarters of the alliance. At that meeting, Russia will be represented by Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who expressed his conviction that the meeting will be a “moment of truth” for relations between the country and the transatlantic alliance.

“Our expectations are completely realistic and we hope this will be a serious and deep conversation,” Grushko said in Moscow.

Sharp border tension between Ukraine and Russia

Since the escalation of tensions after Russia concentrated enormous military capacity along the border with Ukraine, European officials have complained that Washington monopolized the initiative of negotiations with Russia, and the bloc does not want to be excluded from a process of decision making.

Russia does not accept that Ukraine joins NATO (a step that could take the transatlantic alliance literally at Moscow’s doorstep), but Western countries point out that the Russian government cannot claim a voice in that decision.

For European countries, the demand for NATO membership is a matter for sovereign countries, while the alliance maintains its open-door policy.

In this scenario, Russia presented its list of demands to reduce tensions, and the United States conveyed to Moscow the drastic effects that a Russian military action would have in Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the talks between Sherman and Riabkov in Geneva were positive but added that “the important thing is the result, and there is nothing we can say about results yet.”

For his part, Sherman pointed out that Russia has not offered guarantees that it would not invade Ukraine, nor did it offer explanations for the concentration of one 100,000 soldiers along the border with that country. For the American civil servant, some of the Russian demands were not acceptable, including the prohibition to the continued expansion of the NATO towards the countries of the Eastern Europe.

