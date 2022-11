How did you feel about this matter?

Civic Cipher presenters Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward. | Photo: Playback / Twitter

American presenters Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward bought the commercial rights to the phrase “White Lives Matter” (“White Lives Matter”), which refers to the Black Lives Matter movement, as announced by American media Capital B News. The buyers declared that they made the investment so that the phrase stamped on the rapper Kanye West’s t-shirt is not replicated and sold.

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens (left) and rapper Kanye West (right) wear “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at a fashion show in Paris. Playback: Twitter

The rapper arrived at a fashion show in Paris early last month wearing a T-shirt that said “White Lives Matter” on the back and featured the face of Pope John Paul II on the front. The singer then stated that he intended to sell t-shirts like the one he was wearing.

Black Lives Matter, the political movement that would have inspired West’s critical phrase, has gained visibility since the demonstrations in support of George Floyd in 2020, which reverberated around the world. The group says it intends to “end systemic racism” but is embroiled in corruption allegations.

The two black hosts of the racial justice podcast civic cipher said the decision was difficult, but decided to buy the rights to the phrase “once it became clear that someone could profit a lot from it”.

Recently, Kanye West also had his Twitter account blocked after he posted a comment considered anti-Semitic. Then, last month, he announced the purchase of the social network Parler.