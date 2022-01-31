White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US government has prepared sanctions lists of Russian elites and their families in the event of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine. She is quoted TASS.

I can confirm that we have developed specific sanctions packages regarding how [представителей] Russian elites, as well as their families, if Russia goes on a further invasion of Ukraine. These efforts are being coordinated [действий] with allies and partners [США] Jen Psaki White House Press Secretary

She also clarified that the persons included in the list are included in the “inner circle of the Kremlin.” However, Psaki did not name any names.

The individuals we have identified are in or near the Kremlin’s inner circle and also play a role in the government’s [России] decisions or at least involved in the destabilizing behavior of the Kremlin. Many of these individuals are particularly vulnerable targets due to their deep financial ties to the West. Jen Psaki White House Press Secretary

According to Psaki, this is only one part of the US effort to “strike Russia from all directions.” She recalled that earlier representatives of the US administration, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, had already warned of their readiness to impose sanctions against Moscow in the event of Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. Then it was noted that the sanctions would significantly go beyond the restrictions that were applied by Washington in 2014.

Sanctions against Russian state-owned companies

The Financial Times agency, citing senior officials from the US administration, reported that the US had prepared a package of sanctions against a number of members of the boards of directors of Russian state-owned companies and officials, as well as their wives and children. As indicated by other sources, sanctions will be introduced in the event of an allegedly impending Russian attack on Ukraine.

It was noted that this measure was agreed with US allies and other, more global sanctions would be adopted in addition to it. They will be directed against the main sectors of the Russian economy if Russian troops invade Ukraine. However, the US and allies still have not reached a unanimous agreement on the rest of the restrictions. According to members of the US administration, the sanctions will cut off Russian officials and big businessmen from international financial flows.

UK and EU sanctions

On January 30, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would introduce an expanded package of sanctions against Russia next week, targeting any company or individual “in which there is an interest in the Kremlin.” London will also include in the lists of Russian oligarchs “involved in supporting the regime.” In addition, according to the upcoming draft of tougher sanctions, Russian oligarchs in London may be deprived of their property.

Liz Truss also announced the timing of the approval of the new sanctions regime against Russia. According to her, it will be approved by the parliament and ready for use by February 10.

10 February UK approves sanctions against Russia

According to her, after that, anyone who provides strategic or economic support” to Russia can become the target of sanctions.

Readiness to impose sanctions against Russia was also announced in the European Union (EU). Deputy head of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis said that the EU will prepare a new package of personal, economic, financial and trade sanctions against Russia.

A package of sanctions is being developed. This will be a very serious, large-scale package, the purpose of which will be to contain Russia. It will consist of personal, economic, financial, trade sanctions Valdis Dombrovskis Deputy Head of the European Commission (EC)

The situation on the border with Ukraine

On January 31, the UN Security Council voted to hold a meeting on the situation around Ukraine. The meeting was initiated by the United States. According to the agency, Washington wanted to discuss at the Security Council level Russia’s “aggression” towards Ukraine, as well as the “build-up of the Russian military presence” on the Ukrainian border.

At the same time, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, following discussions in the Security Council, said that during the negotiations on Russian proposals for security guarantees in Europe, Moscow’s representatives threatened to attack Ukraine if the US and NATO did not accept its terms.

We are looking for the path of peace, we are looking for the path of dialogue. We don’t want confrontation. But we will be determined, swift and united if Russia invades Ukraine again. Linda Thomas-Greenfield US Permanent Representative to the UN

Russia refutes all Western statements about “aggression”. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the Security Council stressed that Western countries have not provided evidence that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Nebenzya also answered a question about the number of Russian troops near Ukraine.

I do not know. We never gave any numbers. I have no idea where the 100,000 military figure came from. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

In recent months, statements about the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine have been heard in Kiev and in the West. The Russian side is threatened with a series of tough sanctions in response to the invasion. Moscow denies any aggressive plans.