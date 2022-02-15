American leader Joe Biden said that the United States and its allies have prepared a package of sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. The address was broadcast on YouTubechannel of the White House.

“The United States, our partners and allies around the world are already ready to impose strong export control sanctions that we did not use in 2014, we will put powerful pressure on the most significant financial institutions and key industries – these measures are ready in case and if Russia starts movement,” he said.

Earlier, Biden announced that Russia had set February 16 as the day the “invasion” of Ukraine would begin. This statement was made during negotiations with the leaders of Western countries, the European Union and NATO. It was alleged that Washington had warned the allies that an immediate offensive would be preceded by a “barrage of missile strikes and cyber attacks.”