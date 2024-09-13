The American newspaper Washington Post revealed on Thursday (12) that the US State Department and the FBI are preparing a series of criminal charges against the Iranian regime in response to the cyber attack that resulted in the collection of confidential data from Donald Trump’s campaign.

Sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper that the case is directly related to an FBI investigation, opened last month, that blames Tehran for trying to influence this year’s US presidential election.

“Iran is making a greater effort to influence this year’s election than in previous election cycles, and this Iranian activity is becoming increasingly aggressive as this election approaches,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said in a statement Thursday in New York.

Olsen added that Iran’s heightened interest in this year’s election is related to the impact the outcome will have on “the country’s national security interests, increasing Tehran’s inclination to try to shape the outcome,” he said.

Trump’s campaign said last month that it had been hacked and that Iranian actors had stolen and distributed classified documents. At least three major newspapers had access to the classified information: Politico, the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Politico said it began receiving emails containing the stolen documents from an anonymous account identified only as “Robert” on July 22. The content was a research dossier the Republican campaign had allegedly compiled on the Republican vice presidential candidate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

The document, according to the newspaper, was dated February 23, months before Trump announced Vance as his running mate.

According to the US government, Iran was also held responsible for trying to do the same thing to the campaign of then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who is now running against Trump.

The focus of the investigation is the exchange of emails with the newspapers. US authorities investigating the case have determined that one or more people, posing as “Robert”, were acting on behalf of the Iranian regime in offering confidential files allegedly stolen from Trump aides.

The sources consulted by Postwho spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that among the targets of the action was adviser Susie Wiles, one of the main advisers to Trump’s presidential campaign. In addition to her, campaign advisers also had their information stolen.