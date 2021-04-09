The United States prepared to lift some of the sanctions against Iran, but refused to lift all restrictions. This was stated by a high-ranking State Department spokesman at a special telephone briefing for journalists on the talks in Vienna on the Iranian nuclear deal. He is quoted by TASS…

Washington is ready to lift sanctions that run counter to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the benefits Iran expects from the JCPOA, the official said. “But this does not mean that [США отменят] all of them, because there are some that are reasonable, ”the diplomat said.

He also called Iran’s demand to remove all sanctions imposed after 2017 unacceptable: “If Iran maintains the position that all sanctions should be lifted from 2017, then we will reach a dead end.” According to him, the United States made it clear to the Iranians at the indirect talks in Vienna which sanctions they are ready to lift, provided that Tehran returns to the nuclear deal.

In February, it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering easing sanctions against Iran imposed during the rule of former head of state Donald Trump.

In January 2020, Iran announced its abandonment of the agreements on the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). In early May 2018, Trump announced Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal and the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions.

The JCPOA agreement on Iran was concluded in the summer of 2015 between Tehran and six intermediary countries. Later, Iran was caught in gross violations of the agreements.