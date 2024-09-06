Foreign Affairs: Europe Could Face a Security Crisis Under Trump

Europe could face a security crisis if former US President Donald Trump wins the upcoming November elections, writes Foreign Affairs.

Experts have suggested that after his victory, Trump will repeat the decision of former French President Charles de Gaulle and announce the withdrawal of the United States from military command. In their opinion, in this case, under Trump, Europe will face its biggest crisis since World War II.

“The scale of change that a Trump victory could bring is too great for Europe to sit back and hope that the former president loses,” the authors emphasized. The publication notes that European countries are effectively the leaders of the United States on the continent. The experts also suggested that France would lead Europe in such a development, but noted Paris’s internal problems on par with those of Germany and Great Britain.

Earlier, The Financial Times (FT), citing sources, reported that the European Commission (EC) had created a special working group to prepare for Trump’s possible return to office. The EC was concerned about the prospects for support for Ukraine and the state of NATO.