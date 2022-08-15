First Street Foundation: By 2053, the temperature in the US will reach 50 degrees Celsius

The US has predicted extreme heat, with temperatures likely to reach over 50 degrees Celsius by 2053. This is stated in a study by the New York organization First Street Foundation, the results are reported by TASS.

The “extreme heat belt” will cover a quarter of the American lands. It will stretch from the northern borders of Texas and Louisiana to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. According to the organization, by 2023, 8.1 million Americans will experience a record high of 52 degrees Celsius, and by 2053 their number will reach 107.6 million. The most serious climatic changes await the city of Miami.

“Heat heat affects everyone, whether it’s an increase in the number of dangerously warm days or just a hot day in a particular area,” said First Street Foundation chief scientist Professor Jeremy Porter. Scientists urge citizens to negotiate the inevitable consequences of climate change. It is assumed that not only temperatures will increase, but also the length of particularly hot periods.

In June, the United States decided to fight the dangerous heat with a cooling pavement on the sidewalks. We are talking about roads with a light coating that reflects sunlight and does not allow the asphalt to heat up too much. This method is already being tested in Los Angeles and Phoenix.