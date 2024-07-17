Deputy Sheremet: The US is facing colossal upheavals after the presidential elections

The United States will face colossal socio-political upheavals and the main test of democracy in November, said Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the Crimean region and a member of the Security Committee. This is written by RIA News.

He recalled that Americans will elect a president in November. According to the politician, everything is heading towards the former leader of the country Donald Trump winning the election. Sheremet is confident that the current head of state Joe Biden will try to do everything possible to not recognize the results of the vote and “steal the victory.”

“All this will provoke colossal socio-political upheavals and a storm of protest sentiments in the country,” he predicted. Sheremet is confident that only a return to democratic principles can save the United States. According to him, the United States will be taking a “democracy test.”

Earlier, New Hampshire Republican Committee Chairman Chris Ager said that Trump had become invincible and an inevitable victory in the election awaits him.