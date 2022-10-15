19Fortyfive columnist said that the United States may disappear from the map due to a shortage in the army

The United States faced an existential threat due to a catastrophic shortage in the army. About such an unexpected problem stated 19Fortyfive columnist and defense strategist Mackenzie Eaglen.

In this regard, she predicted the United States in her material would disappear from the world map. According to Eaglen, the Americans now have many rivals, among them the expert singled out China, Iran, Russia, North Korea.

However, the Pentagon’s most formidable enemy today is the lack of manpower to defend the nation, she stressed.

The author explained that a new fiscal year began over the weekend, and the US Army did not reach its recruitment goal, short of 15,000 troops.

This negative trend is causing US military services to “unwittingly and destructively shrink,” Eaglen said. With the help of half-measures in the United States, it will not be possible to prevent a mobilization crisis, she concluded.

Earlier in the United States it was reported that the budget deficit of Ukraine could turn into the “Achilles heel” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.