The United States predicted a catastrophe due to attempts by the country’s President Joe Biden to “threaten” Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Writes about this The National Interest.

According to the author of the article, Biden, during a speech in Congress, said that the United States does not seek to escalate with Russia, but also threatened Moscow with “consequences” in the event of a conflict. The National Interest believes that this was the “last warning” of the US President to Putin.

The journalist of the American edition notes that such a policy of Biden could lead to the formation of a forced alliance between Moscow and Beijing, the confrontation with which could turn into a catastrophe. He also stressed that as Washington is preparing for a policy of confronting values ​​with Moscow and Beijing, it should not miss the possible geopolitical risks associated with the US-China-Russia strategic triangle.

Earlier, the US said that the approach of the administration of President Joe Biden to relations with Russia inevitably presupposes dialogue. Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, noted that the American side does not seek to escalate tensions in cooperation and wants stability, which presupposes dialogue.