State Duma deputy from Crimea Sheremet: support for Ukraine will lead to the collapse of the United States

State Duma deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet said that support for Ukraine could lead to protest relations within US society. His words lead RIA News.

Sheremet suggested that aid to Ukraine would lead to the collapse of the United States and the American economy. In his opinion, the country faces “chaos of civil disobedience.” The parliamentarian added that support for Ukraine can play a cruel joke on the United States, which is to blame for the “anti-people and anti-human regime (US President Joe approx. “Tapes ru”) Biden.”

Earlier, former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow, said that the conflict in Ukraine does not contribute to the development of the American economy. He called for funds allocated to help Kyiv to be scattered over the United States.

Prior to this, the United States adopted a plan to finance the government without aid to Ukraine and Israel. The bill, already approved by the US House of Representatives, was supported by 87 senators.