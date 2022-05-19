WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US pre-owned home sales fell to the lowest level in nearly two years in April as home prices jumped to a record high amid persistent shortages.

Used home sales fell 2.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million units last month, the lowest level since June 2020, when sales were recovering from Covid-19 lockdowns. This was the third consecutive drop in monthly sales.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a drop in sales to 5.65 million units.

In April, the average price of pre-owned homes soared 14.8% year-on-year to $391,200.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

