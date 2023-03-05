Former member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress and former US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard during her speech said that President Joe Biden is pushing his people and the whole world to start a nuclear war. Gabbard’s words caused a wave of admiring applause among those assembled on Saturday, March 4th.

“Today, as I stand here in front of you, I am no longer a Democrat. Because I could not, in good conscience, remain in a party controlled by the warmonger cabal, which is led by the warmonger queen herself, Hillary Clinton, and represented by President Joe Biden,” Gabbard said during the annual Convention of American Conservatives in DC.

The politician accused the American leader of starting a new cold war and pushing the United States and the whole world to a third world war.

“The party that now runs the White House is playing state security and federal agencies against political opponents and those of us who dare to challenge them, those who speak the truth and common sense about their radical agenda,” Gabbard added.

Earlier, on March 3, the New York Post reported that US President Joe Biden failed to convince fellow citizens of the need to support Ukraine, and therefore it could be a big failure for him. The publication noted that at the moment only 48% of American citizens support the idea of ​​sending weapons to Kyiv.

On the eve of an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, said that Washington’s excessive ambitions pose a threat to the whole world. He pointed to the risk of starting a nuclear war, which, in his opinion, is fueling “Western imperialism.”

At the end of January, Paul Craig Roberts, an employee of the White House during the administration of President Ronald Reagan, said that the world was on the verge of a nuclear conflict because of the policy of the Washington administration towards Russia.