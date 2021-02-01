In the United States, police used pepper spray on a nine-year-old girl, the newspaper writes New York Times.

The incident took place Friday afternoon in Rochester, New York. According to the newspaper, the police received a call with a message about family problems. When they arrived at the scene, they saw a nine-year-old girl, who, according to the deputy chief of police Andre Anderson, “made it clear that she wanted to kill herself and her mother.” The policeman noted that the child tried to escape when they tried to put her in the back seat of a police car to be taken to the hospital. In addition, the girl kicked one of the law enforcement officers.

It is also noted that the police published a video of the incident. The footage shows that the girl resists the police and declares that she refuses to get into the car until she sees her father. When the child was handcuffed, she lay in the snow and asked the police to stop. After the girl once again refused to get into the car, the policeman used pepper spray.

According to the newspaper, Mayor of the city of Lovely Warren urged Rochester police to respond to such incidents with great compassion and said the need to improve the training of officers to reduce tensions in such situations, and the department to rethink its internal culture.

It is also reported that the girl was taken to the hospital, at the moment she has already been discharged.