Suspicious Man Shot Dead Near Republican Convention in US

Police in the US city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the US Republican Party convention is taking place, shot and killed a suspicious person almost four kilometers from the venue, a local TV channel reports. WISN.

“Police reportedly shot a man near 14th and Vliet streets in Milwaukee, about 2.4 miles from the main convention site,” the story said.

There is currently a large police presence at the scene, but local journalist Dan O’Donnell claims the suspect is dead.

On July 13, an assassination attempt was made on the politician during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former American leader interrupted his speech, grabbed his ear and fell to the floor. He was covered by Secret Service agents and then urgently evacuated from the scene.

Earlier, Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita said that Donald Trump was feeling fine after the assassination attempt. The day before, the politician appeared in public for the first time since the assassination attempt, with a bandage on his ear.