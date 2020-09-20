Two people killed in the shooting in the city of Rochester, located in the US state of New York, were hit by bullets by accident, reports ABC…

“Most likely they were not the targets of the attack,” said police spokesman Frank Ambrino.

He also said that the victims of the incident were 19-year-old Jarvis Alexander and Jakuyala Young. In addition, according to him, as a result of the shooting, 14 people aged 17 to 23 were injured, their lives are not in danger.

Ambrino added that the shooters and their motives have not yet been established. The police believe that three or four people were shooting.

We will remind, the incident took place on Saturday night. Unidentified persons opened fire in the courtyard of the house where the party was taking place. Earlier it was reported about two dead and 16 injured.