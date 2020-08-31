According to a report by former FBI agent Michael German, right-wing groups considered particularly racist have infiltrated law enforcement agencies in the United States – in every region of the country for the past two decades.

German comes to the conclusion that officials have allied themselves with racist militias, so-called “white supremacists”, in many operations since 2000. Obviously, one of the reasons for this would be that hundreds of police officers were prosecuted for posting racist and intolerant content on social media.

The exact extent of the links between police officers and racist militias is difficult to imagine. reports German to the “Guardian”because “nobody collects data and actively looks for such police officers”.

Due to the “Black Lives Matter” protests after the violent death of the African American George Floyd and reactions from the police, however, the connections are currently coming to the fore. According to German, police officers who were deployed in California, Oregon, Illinois and Washington are being investigated because they are accused of being close to right-wing extremist groups.

Kenosha Sagittarius was a fan of the police and Trump

The same could happen to the police officers who were on duty in Kenosha this week, where a 17-year-old white extremist shot and killed two black protesters.

Videos published on the Internet show a young man running away from several people with a gun, falling to the ground and shooting at the approaching people at close range. According to the Buzzfeed website, the teenager appeared on his – now partially deleted – accounts in social media as a supporter of the police and of President Donald Trump.

In clashes between Trump supporters and left groups There was also a death in Portland over the weekend. A man believed to be on the right wing was shot dead. The circumstances are still unclear.

The trigger for the “Black Lives Matter” protests against police violence was an incident last Sunday in which police officers shot and seriously injured 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

According to media reports, the forces in Kenosha who accompanied the protests were now aggressive and violent against the demonstrators. Armed white counter-demonstrators who are assigned to the “Blue Lives Matter” movement, however, are said to have largely allowed their actions.

They are even said to have thrown them bottles of water. “Blue Lives Matter” advocates stronger punishment for violence against police officers.

According to the reports, the police should let the 17-year-old pass without arresting him after the fatal shooting at the black demonstrators. On a video from the AP news agency This incident can be seen as well as the reaction of the demonstrators, who loudly drew the police’s attention to the fact that the man in front of them had shot people.

Only shortly afterwards did the police arrest the 17-year-old. Now he is to be tried on suspicion of murder.

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth justified the police officers’ behavior by saying that the incident was “chaotic” and “stressful”. The conditions – lots of radio announcements as well as people screaming, singing and running – could have triggered a kind of “tunnel vision” among the police.

Sheriff Beth also admitted when asked by a press representative that she had not watched the video showing the seven shots of Jacob Blake.

Former FBI agent German says that such “negligent reactions” by the police, as in Kenosha, reinforce violent groups in dangerous and potentially fatal ways. According to the Guardian, the FBI and the US Department of the Interior have already established that the extreme right-wing “White Supremacists” are the “deadliest domestic terrorist threat”. The Federal Police are subordinate to the Ministry.

FBI warned Home Office of “active links” with police officers

According to German, internal documents of the FBI would show that the security agency had already warned the ministry that racist militias have “active connections” to police officers. However, the FBI did not want to comment.

Mark Pitcavage, a historian and analyst of right-wing extremist groups, is also convinced that the increasing violence is coming from predominantly right-wing extremist groups. However, according to him, more and more activists are taking up arms that were previously known to be purely political.

“We are at the stage of polarization where more and more people are looking for confrontation,” says Mark Pitcavage, a historian and analyst for far-right groups in the United States. the “Washington Post”. It would no longer be enough for these people not to agree or to express their own opinion loudly. “We are no longer just a polarized society – we are now an increasingly confrontational society.”