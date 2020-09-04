Another black man was shot dead by the police in the United States. The background to the incident in Los Angeles is still unclear – people then demonstrated on the streets.

Update from September 3rd, 1:56 p.m.r: After the shooting of one 29 year old black through a police officers in Los Angeles (see original report) persists US Attorney General William Barr that there is no in the US “Systematic racism” to the police: “I believe this narrative that we are one wave have at the police unarmed black men shoots is not correct“Barr told the US broadcaster CNN. The following is a Twitter clip from the conversation:

Attorney General Bill Barr: “It’s very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.” pic.twitter.com/0eVlFvG7Fg – The Recount (@therecount) September 2, 2020

And continued, “The fact is that it is very rare for an unarmed African-American to be shot by a white police officer.” statistics The US Attorney General admitted that there are situations in which black Americans are treated differently. But instead of racism there would also be Stereotypes. “The security forces have to take extra care not to reduce people to stereotypes.” Barr received a lot of criticism for this statement.

In late July, Barr had the tough crack from Federal police officers against Protesters in the city Portland defended. You are dealing with a “mob of hundreds of rioters”, he said at the time: “That cannot reasonably be described as a protest. By all objective standards this is an attack on the US government. “

US policeman shoots 29-year-old cyclist – fueling protests

Original report from September 2nd: Los Angeles – Within a short time, another black man died in connection with a police operation: During a police check in the Californian metropolis los Angeles an officer has one black cyclist shot who was carrying a pistol.

After the man was stopped for an inspection, he hit one of the officers in the face, said the Los Angeles sheriff’s office. Then he dropped a bundle of clothes in which a “black semi-automatic pistol” could be seen, said spokesman Brandon Dean on Monday (US time) to journalists. An officer thereupon several shots fired.

#Breaking Abbot 3:16 PM, 08/31/20 Deputy-Involved Shooting, No Deputies injured, Suspect Struck by Gunfire, 1200 blk W 109th Place, uninc #LA… https://t.co/IoDWzxlOFJ – LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 1, 2020

USA / California: Policeman shoots black people in Los Angeles – again protests against police violence

The cyclist was still at the scene of the incident for dead explained. It was initially unclear whether, according to media reports 29 year old reached for the gun before he was shot. The incident is now being investigated, the police said. According to local media reports, there were isolated cases on Tuesday night because of the incident Protests against police violence.

Donald Trump’s Kenosha visit: rioting after Jacob Blake case

Since the unarmed African American was killed George Floyd * during a brutal police operation in the city Minneapolis At the end of May, a strong debate about racism and police violence * developed in the USA, which also led to protests.

Only about ten days ago the police shot a black man in town Kenosha in the state of Wisconsin multiple times in the back. The case of Jacob Blake, who survived seriously injured, again sparked protests.

Only about ten days ago the police shot a black man in town Kenosha in the state of Wisconsin multiple times in the back. The case of Jacob Blake, who survived seriously injured, again sparked protests.

US President Donald Trump * visited Kenosha on Tuesday to meet representatives of the Security guards to meet and caused riots Damage let show. A meeting with Blake's family was not planned.