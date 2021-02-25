US Police: No charges against golf star Woods after he had an accident

Golf star Tiger Woods will not be indicted, Alex Villanueva, chief of police for Los Angeles County, said after he suffered a personal traffic accident in his car that resulted in a foot injury.

“We are not thinking of bringing charges of any kind in this incident,” Villanueva said in statements published on social media yesterday evening.

He added, “This remains just an accident … an accident, not a crime.”

The police chief reiterated his assertion that there was no evidence of malfunctions due to medication, alcohol or drugs, and investigators would not accuse Woods of reckless driving.

According to a statement posted on Tuesday evening on the golf star’s Twitter account, Woods, 45, was “awake and responsive, and was recovering.”

Woods sustained multiple open fractures in the lower part of his right leg, and a bar was placed in the shin bones and ankle screws were inserted during the operation.

Authorities said Woods was the only person in the car, and was conscious when the first response arrived at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Woods has been involved in car accidents before. In 2009, he collided with his car in a tree. This cost him several care deals when it was revealed that he needed to enter a rehab center.

In 2017, he was found sleeping on the steering wheel of a parked car, and he was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. He said he had an unexpected reaction to taking medication for back pain.