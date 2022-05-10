The getaway car of American prisoner Casey White and prison guard Vicki White was packed with $29,000 (more than 27,000 euros) in cash, four small arms, a semi-automatic rifle and several wigs. In addition, the couple was ready for a shooting with the police.

Vanderburgh County Police Sheriff Dave Wedding said at a news conference today. He released more information about the couple who were hunted by US police for a week and a half after the woman (56) helped the inmate (38) escape from prison in Lauderdale County, Mississippi.

Monday (local time) the escape came to an end with a hard blow. A police car rammed into the Whites getaway car 300 miles away in Indiana. The vehicle then ended up on its roof in a ditch along the road. The guard died shortly after the arrest from a gunshot wound to her head that she believed to have inflicted on herself. The escaped convict was arrested.

Read on under the photo

Vanderburgh County Police Sheriff Dave Wedding. In his hand is a new police photo of escaped convict Casey White. © AP



‘Romance’

Vicki White was the assistant warden of the prison and was nearing her retirement, Casey White is a murder suspect who was serving his 75-year sentence and still facing the death penalty. Local media report that the pair (who were not married but happen to have the same last name) had been engaged in a “romance” in prison for two years. Last week it was already reported that the two had ‘a special bond’, without it being made clear at the time what that bond was exactly.

On April 29, Vicki helped Casey escape. The guard had told colleagues she was coming to get the inmate for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two fled the area instead. The prisoner’s escape was not noticed until hours later.

Sheriff Wedding said authorities do not believe Casey White shot the woman. Further research may be required to confirm this suspicion. White surrendered without a fight after the collision. In addition, according to local media, he said to officers: ,, Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head and I didn't do it."

getaway cars

Police received a tip on Sunday that their first getaway vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup, had been found at a car wash. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembled Casey White, after which the police were called. White left the car at the laundry company. It then became clear that the couple had found a new getaway car in a beige Cadillac of the same year. That car was later spotted outside a motel in Evansville.

As the fugitives drove off with the Cadillac, a short chase followed, with the intentional collision at the end. Vicki White was found seriously injured with a firearm still in her hand. Casey White was arrested and arraigned today. "We got a dangerous man off the street today. He will never see the light of day again. That's a good thing, and not just for our community, but for the entire country," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

Vicki White has bought several firearms in recent months, it has become known. She sold her house for half its market value and bought a car that she hid at a shopping center with no license plates. “The breakout was clearly well thought out. There was a lot of preparation involved. They had a lot of cash,” Singleton said. On the day of the escape, the Whites picked up the hidden car and drove off.

The Evansville, Indiana motel where Vicki White and Casey White were hiding. © AP

