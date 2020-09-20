An envelope that was addressed to the White House has been intercepted and it contains ricin, a deadly substance. The envelope was addressed to President Donald Trump. The CNN has been in charge of give the news exclusively and all the North American and world media are already echoing.

The FBI and the secret services are already investigating the matter. The letter was intercepted at a post office in recent days. It has been confirmed to contain ricin, a deadly toxin that comes out of castor beans.

What is ricin?

Ricin is a poison found in nature. If chewed or ingested they can cause harm. In large quantities it is a deadly poison. Obama already received an envelope with similar characteristics in 2013.

It comes from the part discarded during oil production. The effect is different as it reaches the body: by inhalation, ingestion or with an injection.