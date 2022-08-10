US police announced Tuesday the arrest of the “prime suspect” in the joint investigation into the murders of four Muslims in New Mexico.

And Saturday, authorities in New Mexico announced that they were investigating a possible link between the killing of three Muslims this year and the killing of a Muslim in November last year, and on Sunday it launched a call to the public to help them solve the mysterious case.

This came after a dead body was discovered on August 5 near an office providing services to refugees.

Albuquerque police said in a statement Saturday that they found the body of a fourth victim on Friday night. Police did not identify him but said he was in his twenties and a Muslim.

“Investigators believe that this murder may be linked to three recent killings targeting Muslims,” ​​the statement added.

This week, police released a photo of a car they say the killer used.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce a possible breach in the investigation, writing, “We have tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in the murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver has been arrested and is the prime suspect in the murders.”

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden condemned the murders of four Muslims in New Mexico and expressed in a tweet his “anger and sadness at the horrific crimes in which four Muslim men were killed in Albuquerque.”