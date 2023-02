How did you feel about the content of this article?

Political crisis in Haiti has led to the murder of politicians and security agents since 2021 | Photo: EFE/ Johnson Sabin

Federal agents of the United States arrested this Tuesday (14) four more suspects for the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, committed on July 7, 2021, according to the state’s Southern District Attorney’s Office.

One of the suspects is the Venezuelan-American Antonio Intriago, 59 years old, owner of the American security company CTU Security, located in Miami (Florida). Intriago was accused of “conspiring to provide resources to kill or kidnap a person outside the US”.

Colombian-American Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, an associate of Intriago, was arrested on the same charge, both of whom were identified as masterminds of Moïse’s murder.

The other two arrested were Ecuadorian-American businessman Walter Veintermilla, 54, and American Frederick Joseph Bergmann Jr, 64, a resident of Tampa, accused of allegedly financing the operation and smuggling goods, respectively.

In all, 11 people were arrested in the United States on “criminal charges for their role in the assassination” of the Haitian president.

According to court documents, from at least February 2021 to July of that year, South Florida “served as a central location for planning and funding the conspiracy to overthrow President Moïse and replace him with someone who would serve both political and financial interests of the conspirators”.

The gang’s original plan was to detain Moïse, force him onto a plane and fly him to an unidentified location, but the plot fell apart when the suspects failed to find a plane or enough weapons, according to court documents.