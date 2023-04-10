US police have arrested a 78-year-old woman after she robbed a bank in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Wednesday. The elderly woman already has two previous convictions for bank robberies in 1977 and in 2020.

The woman allegedly handed the bank clerk a note asking for $13,000 in small bills. Behind it was written: “Thank you. Sorry, I didn’t mean to scare you.” According to the Kansas City star it concerns 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch.

Gooch was previously convicted of robbing a bank in California in 1977 and of robbery in Lee’s Summit, a Kansas City suburb, in 2020. Her probation for that latest robbery ended in November 2021.

Surveillance video showed the woman banging on the counter and asking the clerk to hurry. According to prosecutors, the woman smelled heavily of alcohol when officers stopped her in her car more than three kilometers from the bank. The money was scattered on the bottom of the car. See also Trains | Bad disturbances in train traffic north of Tampere

According to the police, the woman could easily be stopped by the observant bank staff, who could have given a good description of the woman and her car. The woman is being held on bail of $25,000.