Ukrainian soldiers in the capital region: according to the Pentagon, Russian movement cannot be classified as withdrawal| Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that Russia had moved less than 20% of its troops from near Kiev in the last 24 hours and reiterated that such a move could not be classified as a withdrawal.

US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference that some of these troops had been transferred to Belarus, but without offering concrete figures.

Despite these moves, Kirby opined that “if the Russians are really serious about de-escalation, which is what they’re saying, they should send their soldiers home.” “And that’s not what we’re seeing,” he criticized.

Russia intensified its offensive in the Donbass region on Wednesday as it continued bombing Chernigov and the Kiev region, despite announcing a day earlier “a radical reduction” in military activity in northern Ukraine, where the capital is located.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assured this Wednesday that Russian troops continue to withdraw from the territories of the Kiev and Chernigov regions, but considered that Russia only “temporarily gave up on the objective of blocking” the capital in the face of “ significant losses” he suffered.

Russia announced it would reduce offensive pressure on the Ukrainian capital and Chernigov, following Tuesday’s talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey.

Kirby confirmed on Wednesday that Russia is now prioritizing bombing over the Donbass area of ​​eastern Ukraine, although he noted that air strikes are also taking place against areas in the north such as Kiev and Kharkiv, as well as Mariupol in the south. .