New US sanctions, including those against the Russian national debt, bring lost profits to American financial institutions. This was pointed out by the head of the Russian Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov, quoted by RIA News…

The minister assured that the Russian national debt is one of the most reliable and low-risk in the world, and the demand for it remains high. “Here, rather, we can talk about lost profits for American financial institutions, against which these sanctions were aimed,” Siluanov said.

He added that the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank are now monitoring the development of the market situation and, if necessary, are ready to use instruments for financial stability. “This, for example, concerns the schedule of auctions in the primary market – in the coming weeks we will be especially careful to look at the dynamics of the market situation when deciding whether to hold them,” he explained.

Earlier on Thursday, April 15, Washington introduced another package of anti-Russian sanctions, part of which affected the national debt. From June 14, American companies will be prohibited from directly purchasing Russian debt securities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund or the Treasury. But they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market.

Commenting on the introduction of new sanctions, the Russian Ministry of Finance reported that from June 14, when they come into force, the department will only place new issues of federal loan bonds, while the additional placement of previously registered series will be terminated.