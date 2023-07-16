How did you feel about the content of this article?

F-16 fighters similar to the ones the US is sending to the Strait of Hormuz | Photo: EFE/EPA/BO AMSTRUP DENMARK OUT

US defense officials have decided to deploy extra fighter jets around the Strait of Hormuz – a strategic waterway through which about 40% of the world’s oil passes – to increase ship security there, according to the TV network. Al Jazeera. The measure was taken after the Iranian navy tried to seize two oil tankers during the week, and will send F-16 fighter jets to reinforce patrols in the region.

A US defense official told the agency Associated Press (AP), that the fighters will be sent this weekend to the Gulf to reinforce the patrolling already done by attack aircraft A-10. The aircraft will provide air cover for ships moving through the strait, and will serve to increase the visibility of the US military presence in the area.

The move heightens tension in the region as it comes as Tehran tightens its military partnership with Moscow.

The US is also considering adopting other military strategies to deal with increased Russian aggression in the skies over Syria. The White House said Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several of its drones over Syria. American MQ-9 Reapers aircraft had to take evasive action. Still according to what the American defense official said, the United States will not cede territory and will continue to fly in the western part of Syria.