The United States pledged on Tuesday to defend the Philippines in the disputed South China Sea, as the largest joint military exercises in its history are held in an effort to counteract growing Chinese influence in the region.

Nearly 18,000 troops will take part in the annual exercises, which have been dubbed ‘Balikatan’ (‘shoulder to shoulder’ in Filipino) and which, for the first time, will include a live ammunition maneuver in the South China Sea, claimed almost entirely by Beijing.

The drills begin 24 hours after China concluded three days of military drills around Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory, in protest against a visit to the United States by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

China’s maneuvers officially ended yesterday, but Taiwan again detected, this Tuesday, the presence of Chinese warships and aircraft near its territory.

In unusual joint talks in Washington with their Filipino counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed a deal struck last week for US forces to use four other Philippine military bases, including a naval base. close to Taiwan.

Blinken said the United States reaffirms its “unwavering commitment to support the Philippines in the face of any intimidation or coercion, including in the South China Sea.”

The mutual defense treaty, signed in 1951 after the Philippines gained independence from Washington, “applies to armed attacks against any of our Armed Forces, aircraft or ships, including our Coast Guard, anywhere in the Sea of South China”, detailed Austin, in a press conference.

The United States and the Philippines are planning new exercises in the South China Sea this year, which will include other countries, according to Austin. The secretary said the United States is allocating more than $100 million to the bases this fiscal year, and will provide the Philippines with new military equipment such as drones and air defense.

Asked if the Philippines is concerned about China’s reaction, Acting Philippine Defense Commander Carlito Galvez replied: “We don’t expect any violent reaction, considering this exercise was designed for our collective defense.”

The news of the expansion of access to bases caused China to accuse the United States of “endangering regional peace and stability”. “Countries in this part of the world must maintain strategic independence and firmly resist the Cold War mentality and confrontational bloc,” Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian said last week.

– Reconquest exercises –

After the opening ceremony at a military camp in Manila, Colonel Michael Logico, spokesman for the Philippine Armed Forces, declared: “To protect our sovereign territory, we have to prepare to retake a captured island.”

This is the first time that the exercises have taken place during the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos, who wants to strengthen ties with Washington, after the distance created by his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

In recent months, the two allied countries have agreed to resume joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea and concluded an agreement to increase the US military presence in the archipelago.

– Proximity to Taiwan –

The proximity between the Philippines and Taiwan could make the island country a crucial US ally in the event of a Chinese invasion. Beijing considers the island, which has a democratic and autonomous government, part of its territory, and says it intends to take it back.

The “Balikatan” maneuvers will mobilize 12,200 Americans, 5,400 Filipinos and 100 Australians, nearly double last year’s contingent. The exercises include simulated amphibious landings on the island of Palawan, close to an archipelago claimed by Beijing and Manila, and the use of US Patriot and Himars missiles.

They also include a live-fire maneuver in the South China Sea, less than 300 kilometers east of Scarborough Reef, the subject of dispute between Beijing and Manila.

“Through the exercises, Philippine and US forces will improve interoperability, increase skills and complement capabilities through collaboration, ensuring that we are prepared to respond together to real-world challenges,” said the US commander of the First Wing. Marine Corps Air Force General Eric Austen during a ceremony in Manila.