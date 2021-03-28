US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that Washington should build relations with Beijing from a position of strength. He stated this in an interview with CNN, reports TASS…

Blinken stressed that in US relations with China “there are more and more aspects that increase confrontation, they are definitely of a competitive nature, but there are also areas for cooperation.”

The Secretary of State noted that Washington, with allies and partners, will “develop a joint approach to the challenges posed by China.”

As previously reported, in the same interview, Blinken announced the adoption by the United States of serious measures against Russia, in the actions of which Washington sees aggression.