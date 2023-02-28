US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Tuesday that the country will take action against companies and individuals if China supplies Russia with lethal weapons or otherwise supports Moscow’s military efforts.

The head of American diplomacy made the statement during a press conference held in Astana, Kazakhstan, after meeting with representatives of five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan).

“What I can say is that we have very clearly warned China of the implications and consequences of acting in providing such support. We will not hesitate to point out Chinese companies or individuals who violate our sanctions or otherwise engage in supporting Russia’s war effort,” said Blinken.

Blinken also assured that the United States is making this warning based on “information we have that China is considering moving from non-lethal support that some companies provide to the Russian war effort in Ukraine, to lethal material support.”

The Secretary of State, who would leave for Uzbekistan, before flying to India, where he will participate in the G20 ministerial meeting, emphasized that China cannot be at the table and acting when it comes to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“You cannot present peace proposals on the one hand, while fanning the flames of the fire that Russia started on the other. I hope that China will take what we say very seriously,” he said.

Blinken argued that if China took the step of sending lethal material to Russia, it “would not only be a serious problem for relations with us, but also a serious problem for its ties with countries around the world.”

The Secretary of State guaranteed that he listened to allies, with whom he addressed American concerns, and that he conveyed the consequences directly to the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, during a meeting they had off the Munich Security Conference.