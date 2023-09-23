The Biden administration pledged $100 million on Friday, September 22, to support a multinational force led by Kenya to restore security in conflict-torn Haiti, and urged other nations to make similar contributions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would provide logistical support, including intelligence, air transport, communications and medicine to the mission, which must still be approved by the UN Security Council.

In addition to Kenya, which would lead the operation, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda have committed to deploying personnel.

Blinken urged the international community to commit to providing more personnel, as well as equipment, logistics, training and financing to make the operation successful.

“The people of Haiti cannot wait much longer,” he told fellow foreign ministers from more than 20 countries, who have expressed support for the mission.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry echoed Blinken’s urgency, stating before the UN General Assembly that police and military personnel are needed, and that the use of force “remains essential to create an environment in which that the State can function again.”

He noted that the crimes committed by the gangs include “kidnappings, looting, arson, the recent massacres, sexual and sexist violence, organ trafficking, human trafficking, homicides, extrajudicial executions, recruitment of child soldiers (and) the blocking of main roads “.

Democracy is in danger. Our country needs to get back to normal, Henry said.

Blinken stated that it is imperative that the Security Council authorize the mission in Haiti as soon as possible so that the force can operate in the coming months. However, he stressed that international aid could only be part of Haiti’s recovery from years of corruption, lawlessness, gang violence and political chaos.

“Improved security must be accompanied by real progress in resolving the political crisis,” he said. “The support mission will not be a substitute for political progress.”

In his speech, Haiti’s prime minister pledged to hold elections “as soon as practically possible.” He said that, in the coming days, he would take the necessary steps for electoral consensus with the support of the international community and would continue talking to all political actors and civil society leaders.

Blinken also hosted a closed-door meeting on Friday to discuss Haiti, the needs of the proposed Kenyan mission and the outcome of a trip to Haiti that senior Kenyan officials took in August.

More than 30 countries attended the meeting, and at least 11 of them made concrete commitments of support, according to a senior U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear what kind of support was promised, and the official did not comment on China and Russia’s position on a possible UN Security Council resolution authorizing the Kenyan mission.

On Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said his country was committed to leading a multinational force in Haiti to quell gang violence, while also establishing diplomatic ties with the Caribbean country.

The United States said it would introduce a U.N. resolution authorizing such a mission, but no timetable has been set as international leaders and U.N. officials urge immediate action, noting that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry made the call for an immediate deployment of a foreign armed force in October.

Residents evacuate the Carrefour Feuilles commune in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 15, 2023, as gang violence continues to ravage the Haitian capital. © AFP – Richard Pierrin

“The security and future of the Haitian people and the entire region depend on the urgency of our action,” Blinken declared.

Kenya’s offer to lead a multinational force has been met with some skepticism by both Haitians and Kenyans. Gang violence has skyrocketed in and around the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince in recent months, with 1,860 people killed, injured or kidnapped between April and June, a 14% increase compared to the first three months of the year. , according to the latest UN statistics.

The gangs have overwhelmed the Haitian National Police, which lacks sufficient resources and personnel, with some 10,000 active agents for a country of more than 11 million inhabitants.

Gangs are currently estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince and have increased their power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Nearly 200,000 Haitians have been forced to flee their homes as gangs loot communities and rape and kill people living in areas controlled by rival gangs, which represents a tenfold increase in the number of victims in the last two years, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

More than 20,000 displaced Haitians live in dilapidated, unsanitary shelters, where gangs prey on young children and try to recruit them.

Henry noted that the country’s extreme poverty, where about 60% of the population earns less than $2 a day, is driving people to join gangs.

“It’s fertile ground for recruiting,” he said.

The gangs have also taken control of key roads, leading to the northern and southern regions of Haiti, disrupting food distribution, as this year Haiti has joined Somalia and other countries already facing o They are expected to face famine.

According to the UN World Food Programme, more than 4 million people suffer from acute hunger, and 1.4 million are in emergency situations.

“I ask for support,” Henry said, “so we can turn the page on this dark time in our history.”

With AP