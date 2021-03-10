US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has promised to rebuff “Russian misinformation” about vaccines against coronavirus infection. He stated this at a hearing in Congress, reports RIA News…

Blinken noted that he was concerned about the “wrong and wrong” information about the vaccine. “This is extremely dangerous <...> and ultimately directed against themselves [России]because they themselves will not be completely safe until the whole world is vaccinated, ”said the secretary of state.

The United States is actively funding efforts to combat disinformation, he said.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price accused Russian intelligence of spreading misinformation about the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. The State Department’s Global Engagement Center has identified four online programs that have worked to spread false information, he said. Price explained that these services included misinformation about two vaccines approved in the United States.