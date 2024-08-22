NYT: US Preparing New Searches in Homes of Americans Cooperating with Russian Media

US authorities have planned to conduct new searches in the homes of Americans who cooperate with Russian media. The newspaper reported on the preparation of the operation The New York Times (NYT), citing anonymous sources.

According to the publication, the US Department of Justice has initiated a “large-scale criminal investigation” aimed at countering “Kremlin influence operations” on the American population ahead of the election of a new president.

In August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) already conducted searches of a number of American citizens. Thus, agents visited the home of political scientist and Channel One host Dmitry Simes, as well as former UN inspector and former intelligence officer Scott Ritter, who constantly criticizes the country’s policies. According to sources, new searches may lead to criminal charges being brought.

Earlier, a neighbor of Simes said that on the morning of August 13, FBI agents arrived at his estate and removed the seized items from there in trucks with trailers. The host himself said that he was “confused and concerned” about what happened, since he knew nothing about any investigations against him.