Medvedchuk: US Wants to Replace Ukrainian President Zelensky with Budanov

The US and UK authorities are hatching plans to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation) and former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now ambassador to London, Valeriy Zaluzhny. This was stated by the former leader of the banned in the country party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk in an interview TASS.